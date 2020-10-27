Are they smiling or frowning behind that face mask? COVID-19 communication is tricky

Aside from speaking, nonverbal body language is just as important in communicating with others, and movement of the torso is key, said Greg Justice, an associate professor in the School of Performing Arts. That includes everything from posture to orientation of the body.

After all, 50 percent of effective communication happens through body language and nonverbal methods, he said. Meanwhile, 40 percent of communication is vocal, and only about 10 percent happens with words.

“We can lie like crazy with our face,” Justice said, “but we can’t lie with our torso.”

Another challenge is showing genuine friendliness behind a mask. Raun said she wants people in public to know that she is smiling at them, even though they can’t see her mouth. Looking at someone’s eyes and their forehead can give clues as to whether they are smiling or frowning, she said. To show anger, the eyes typically are lowered or pinched together.

But the skin around the eyes moves when someone is genuinely smiling. Look for crow’s feet at the corner of people’s eyes or squinting to see a smile, she said.

“Joy is very clear in the eyes,” said Raun, explaining that she uses eye and mind exercises for students in her acting classes. “You can see so much from those little two inches.”

She said she particularly likes the masks that have a smile printed on them.

Making eye contact is especially critical while wearing a face covering, as well as changing the tone and pitch of one’s voice to convey a message, said Robin Panneton, an associate professor of psychology at Virginia Tech. Her research focuses on infants’ and toddlers’ attention to and perceptions of language.

“We might need to be more mindful of how important the body is in how we convey our enthusiasm and our skepticism,” Panneton said.

There’s another challenge created by the pandemic — communicating behind screens. This applies to Zoom and other web platforms that people now use regularly for office meetings, group events, and even social gatherings, in order to maintain physical distance.

For this kind of communication, people should remember that the camera is their friend, said Justice.

For instance, when talking with others online, we often want to look at the people on the screen, rather than directly at the camera, typically located at the top of the screen. But people should look at the camera, because if not, it appears that they are looking down at the others on the screen, Justice said.

“The speaker must behave like that glass is actually the people they are talking to,” said Justice, who suggests attaching a sticky note just above the camera that states “Look here” in order to train the eyes.

To be sure, communicating with others well right now takes more effort, intense attention, and some creativity, Raun said, calling it a “paradox of the times.”

“When we are on Zoom or video communication, our nonverbals are limited to head and shoulders,” she said. “We’ve got one kind of limitation through part of our day, then, we go out in public, and we have the opposite problem.”

Even more so in public, Raun said, “We need to be very intentional about remembering that a human being is behind that mask, that there’s a person with many life things going on.”

Story by Jenny Kincaid Boone