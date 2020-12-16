Are casino comparison sites legit?

If you follow the online gambling industry closely, you’ll know that new sites come online almost every day. New casinos are popping up quickly, and many of them are truly great. Unfortunately, not all of them make the cut among the top casinos. Their quality can vary a lot, and since there are so many competitors, finding a good casino is a challenge.

In order to fight this, the industry came up with casino review sites. Many of them are truly great, inspecting casinos in-depth before giving them an unbiased rating. However, not all players want to spend time reading reviews in front of a PC. Plus, some review sites might be too biased, offering positive reviews that have been paid for.

So, where does that leave the player? With casino comparison sites.

What are casino comparison sites?

A casino comparison site is a website where you can compare two (or more) casinos using a special tool. These aren’t the same as review sites. They’re a completely different world. You know how you can compare two smartphones or any other items online at some shops or sites? It’s the same with comparison sites, only this time, they allow you to compare two casinos.

As a player, you probably know that each online casino has different features. Browsing through them all to find something you like is a time-consuming challenge. For example, if you like to use PayPal for deposits or withdrawals, you should find a PayPal casino. However, not every site accepts the e-wallet, so you’ll have to dig deep to find the right one.

That’s where casino comparison sites come in. Thanks to special tools, you can use them to filter PayPal casinos only and make your choice with ease. The top comparison sites will use powerful tools that may mix up a few filters besides the payment one we pointed out. For example, you can select PayPal casinos licensed by the MGA or UKGC which offers slots or a combination of slot machines and table games.

The options are truly endless, especially with the technology available today. For most players, casino comparison sites have completely replaced casino reviews. Who has the time to read a review of 4,000 words when you can apply filters with a single click and get what you want? The comparison tools are great nowadays and have numerous special features.

Special comparison sites are created from scratch nowadays, allowing you to use powerful filters for the ultimate casino experience. The top comparison sites are trustworthy and very helpful. If you ask us, they’re a tool you shouldn’t avoid if you’re searching for the best casino online.

Can I trust them?

Well, just like with every site on the Internet, caution is advised with these sites. Make sure to check the About Us page, see if the team comprises of professionals who offer their unbiased opinions.

Some kind of certification would be appreciated, although very few comparison sites offer it. The truth is that you can’t take everything you read on the Internet for granted, so any kind of certificate, seal of approval, or something else would be great.

Story by Luke Windsor

