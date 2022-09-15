Aramark pledges improved concessions experience for UVA-ODU game
Aramark, the company that runs concessions at Virginia Athletics events, is pledging to do better for Saturday’s UVA-ODU game than it did for the home opener with Richmond in Week 1.
Somehow, on a day with Scott Stadium at about half-capacity, there were interminably long lines at concessions all day, and some concessions areas ran out of basic items.
Not a good look in terms of basic business there.
The UVA sports website posted an item Thursday reporting that Aramark is promising increased staffing in busy areas, naming the West concourse specifically, and that concession stands will be stocked to 200 percent of peak crowd levels, “meaning there will be no shortage of food offerings.”
Aramark is also opening additional points of sale on the West concourse, and has hired UVA Concessions ambassadors, who will be dressed in bright yellow shirts, to direct fans to stands with shorter lines.
I will note here that Virginia Athletics had put out a press release ahead of the Richmond game touting improvements to the gameday experience that had touted an improved concessions experience, so we’ll have to wait and see if the pledged improvements for this week are an actuality.
I’ll be able to report directly on this. The food in the press box has gone downhill dramatically since the pandemic, so I was in line with everybody else getting a hot dog and a soda before kickoff two weeks ago, and I’ll be back there this coming Saturday.