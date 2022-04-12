April, May events at Harrisonburg’s OASIS Fine Art & Craft gallery

April 16: Shop Hop returns. This free event will have 15 stops (OASIS is one) where you collect your eggs. Watch the Facebook page for more information about registration and the stops.

April 23: The Grand Opening of Habitat for Humanity’s Restore in Harrisonburg. OASIS has made two peace poles on which attendees are invited to write messages of hope and inspiration. In addition, OASIS will give out sunflower sproutlings for as long as supplies last.

May on the Mezzanine: The “OASIS Invitational” will feature work by Jayme Driver, Elaine Hurst, Barbara Gautcher, Jewel Hertzler, John Robson, Deb Booth, Josh Rogers, Rocktown Urban Woods and Carmen Shenk. The work will be in a variety of media, to include wood, painting, quilling, wood, and metal sculpture.

The show will be up from May 1-May 28.

First Friday: May 6th, from 5-7 pm, with live music by Cousin Jimmy’s Stringband.

Show continues through May 28th.

May in the Water Street Window Gallery: In May the Harrisonburg Police Department will have a display to honor Police month.

More information can be found online at oasisfineartandcraft.org, and on Facebook: www.facebook.com/oasisfineartandcraft.

