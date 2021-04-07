April 10-11 Culpeper Warbird Showcase canceled

Inclement weather forecast for the Culpeper area this weekend has caused the cancellation of the Warbird Showcase scheduled for this weekend at the Culpeper Regional Airport.

“Our number one goal is the safety of our aircrews and the public flying Warbird Rides,” said Pete Ballard, assistant sdjutant of the the Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force. “When the required minimum weather conditions are not forecast, we don’t fly. It’s that simple.”

The next Warbird Showcase will be on Saturday and Sunday May 22 and 23 at the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport. And the Showcase tour will return to Culpeper on Independence Day weekend July 3 and 4. Five other cities are also on the schedule this year. All Warbird Showcase events are free to the public.

Flight adventures are available in four WWII warbirds: B-25 Mitchell bomber, TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, Stinson L-5, and Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane.

Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org/ or www.delawareaviationmuseum.org/damf/lhfe/rides.html

Flights not sold in advance will be available for purchase on site the day of the event.

