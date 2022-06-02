Appomattox County: Authorities lead search for missing man

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing person.

Gary J. Parsons was last seen riding a BMX bike on 460 West near Peach Street in Appomattox on May 22. The make and color of the bike are unknown at this time, as well as what Parsons was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gary Parsons, please call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241. #TheAWAREFoundation #TheMissing

