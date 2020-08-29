Appointment-only COVID-19 testing in Buena Vista on Tuesday
There will be a free COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communications Center (100 Baner Lane) in Buena Vista.
This is an appointment-only testing event. To schedule an appointment, please call the Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department (540-463-3185).
Registration closes Monday, Aug, 31 at 2 p.m.
Those who wish to be tested must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.