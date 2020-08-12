Appointment-only COVID-19 testing in Buena Vista on Aug. 18
There will be a free COVID-19 testing event on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communications Center in Buena Vista.
This is an appointment only testing event. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-855-949-8378 to register.
Registration closes Monday, Aug. 17 at noon.
Those seeking testing must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.
