Appointment-only COVID-19 testing Aug. 14 in Harrisonburg
The Central Shenandoah Health District will hold a free COVID-19 testing event on Friday, Aug. 14 from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg.
This is an appointment-only testing event.
To schedule an appointment, please call 1-855-949-8378 to register.
Registration closes Thursday, Aug. 13 at noon.
Those who wish to be tested must either be symptomatic and/or be a close contact to a known COVID-19 case.
