Apply now for the 2019 Fall Citizens’ Police Academy
The Albemarle County Police Department is inviting community members to participate in the 2019 Fall Citizens’ Police Academy.
It will take place every Monday evening, Sept. 9-Oct. 28, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Albemarle County Police Department (1600 5th Street, Charlottesville).
The Citizens’ Police Academy helps develop strong partnerships through education and direct interaction with our subject matter experts.
During the eight-week course, community members will learn about the different departments, divisions, and teams within the agency. They will get a firsthand look at how crime scene investigations are conducted and how evidence is collected. The K-9 Unit will introduce their dogs and the gang team will talk about the trends they see in the community.
In addition to the information shared, the citizen students will get to know many of the officers and commanders who serve their community. By the end of the course, we believe they will have a greater understanding and appreciation for the County and the services we provide.
In order to participate in the Citizens’ Police Academy, you must live or work in Albemarle County. All applicants must fill out a brief questionnaire and undergo a limited background investigation.
E-mail First Sergeant Tim Seitz for an application and/or further information at: seitzt@albemarle.org.
Applications are due by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
