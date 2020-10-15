Applications open for Startup Shenandoah Valley: Region’s first online accelerator incubator

Staunton Creative Community Fund is now accepting applications for the region’s first online accelerator-incubator program for high-growth businesses: Startup Shenandoah Valley.

Companies selected for S2V will have access to the best resources, mentors, and investors in and beyond the region.

“S2V is a significant opportunity for both our entrepreneurs and our community as a whole,” said Debbie Irwin, executive director of SCCF. “With the support from partners across the region and our new ecosystem builders, we have designed an innovative program that will help businesses in the Valley compete at a national level. Best of all, because of the GO Virginia grant SCCF received earlier this year, we are able to offer this program free of charge and without taking equity.”

Companies selected for the program will take part in an eight-week implementation “sprint” beginning in January with one-on-one virtual coaching, tailored mentoring, and support on all aspects of running a successful high-growth business – such as raising capital, recruiting and retaining top talent, marketing, and legal issues, among others.

Most importantly, participants will become part of an invaluable alumni network of the Valley’s best companies and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The program is being supported by SCCF’s new ecosystem builders, Alex Andrew and Ryan Hall.

“We urge committed entrepreneurs at any stage of the business cycle to apply,” said Hall. “Of particular importance is that our inaugural cohort represents the diversity of talent we have in this region.”

“S2V will meet businesses where they are and provide solutions for the challenges they are facing,” added Andrew. “This is a hands-on program that will take businesses in our region to the next level.”

Entrepreneurs and companies interested in S2V should begin the application process on the Staunton Fund’s website here.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, with the final cohort announced the week of November 16-20, 2020.

