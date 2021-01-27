Applications for 2021 Crozet Arts and Crafts Festivals due Jan. 31

With more than 120 fine artists and contemporary craft artisans exhibiting from around the country, the Crozet Arts and Crafts Festivals are Central Virginia’s premier juried arts and crafts event.

The Festivals take place twice annually – in May and October – and feature local food, Virginia wine and beer, live music from local performers, children’s activities, and more at Claudius Crozet Park in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The Festival has a proud history as the longest running juried Arts Festival in the area – 2021 will be the 41st year.

Information for Artists and Exhibitors

Applications

The jury deadline for both 2021 Festivals is Jan. 31

Note: You must apply to each Festival using the separate application.

The festivals are also accepting applications for Non-Profit Vendors, Food Vendors, and Sponsors.

