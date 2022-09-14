Apple bag campaign to help provide 1 million meals to families in need
Food Lion and its customers will provide one million meals to neighbors facing hunger. The annual Food Lion Feeds apple bag campaign runs through Oct. 4.
The campaign benefits Feeding America and local partner member food banks throughout Food Lion’s 10-state operating area.
Customers may purchase a specially marked gala apple bag or make a cash donation at checkout in-store or online through Food Lion To Go.
Food Lion Feeds, the omnichannel retailer’s hunger-relief initiative, will provide five meals for the sale of every bag to Feeding America and its member food banks. Additionally, 100 percent of all cash donations will directly support Feeding America and its member food banks.
The annual campaign takes place in September to align with Hunger Action Month.
“The gala apple bag campaign is one of the many ways our customers can help nourish our neighbors in need and make a big difference in their communities,” said Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “With their support, we can create a better tomorrow to help eliminate the difficult choices many families are forced to make when they are facing hunger.”
The bags sell for $3.49 throughout the campaign. The total amount donated to each local food bank will be based on the number of eligible bagged apples sold in each food bank’s service area, along with customer donations at the register.
Through Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion has helped to provide more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025.
For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.