Appalachian Regional Commission awards $3.75 million to Appalachian Community Capital
The Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $3.75 million to Appalachian Community Capital of Christiansburg for the COVID-19 Emergency Response for Small to Medium Enterprises.
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:
“Community development lenders help get local projects off the ground, but they have come under stress during the coronavirus outbreak. ARC’s award of $3.75 million to Appalachian Community Capital of Christiansburg will help these lenders in the wider Appalachian region so they can continue to support small business and economic development.”
According to ARC, this project will serve 400 businesses and non-profits and retain 200 jobs in Appalachian Community Capital’s service area, which covers the broader Appalachian region and includes Southwest Virginia.
