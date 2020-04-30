Antifa literature bandit strikes again: This time in Page County
Remember that odd story about Antifa literature showing up in mailboxes in three rural Augusta County communities last week?
Yeah, it’s apparently a real thing.
The Page County Sheriff’s Office has a photo from a home security system of a person who reportedly stole a political sign and flag and left Antifa propaganda.
Anyone with information on the identification of this individual is asked to contact Captain Tim Lansberry of the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, at (540) 743-7810.
