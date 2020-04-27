Antifa, fear porn via PA at Mall, highlighted in local police reports
“Greetings from antifa” notes were found in mailboxes in Mount Sidney, Mount Solon and Middlebrook over the weekend, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
We’re talking very rural parts of a very red county here.
Not exactly far-left territory.
One of the reports noted damage to the mailbox along with a handwritten note.
One other odd report to the sheriff’s office: involving a man driving a Crown Victoria, i.e. a cop-type car, broadcasting an announcement to a group of pedestrians at the Staunton Mall on Sunday evening.
The message delivered, according to the report: “This is the Augusta County Sheriff`s Office. This does not look essential.”
The person making that report said he was followed by the suspicious vehicle as he left the Mall, and described the vehicle as having a faint blue light in the dash.
If you have information about the origin or author of the notes, or information on the operator of the white Crown Victoria, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540.245.5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800.322.2017.
Story by Chris Graham
