Anti-bacterial pillows: What you need to know

Published Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, 6:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

When you buy a silk pillowcase, you get the best of both worlds: the comfort and convenience of a soft, comfortable, and comfortable pillowcase. It affects how well you sleep, how you choose to sleep safely and healthily, as well as the quality of your sleep.

The list of things a pillowcase protects you from is huge: bugs, stains, liquids, and dirt will never appear on your pillow again. Pillowcases and pillowcases improve comfort and cleanliness, but they do not extend the life of your sleeping pillow. They extend the life of the pillow by protecting it from wear and tear, and they ensure a healthy sleeping environment by preventing dust mites from entering the pillow.

I hope I haven’t turned you off when it comes to towels and pillowcases. If you are struggling with acne and feel like you have tried everything to get rid of it, turn to an antibacterial pillowcase. There are a number of ways to combat the nasty bacteria that get on your skin, but not all work.

Use a pillowcase that completely encloses and seals a bedbug – a zipped fabric made from a combination of cotton, polyester, cotton wool, or other non-toxic materials. You will also find antimicrobial spray solutions designed to disinfect the pillowcase and prevent oil and dirt from transmitting to the skin while sleeping. Although there is no substitute for regular washing of the pillowcases, antibacterial sprays can help protect the pillows from bacteria or dirt during washing. This protects your face from the build-up of skin cells and prevents acne from forming.

Candice Brown, a specialist dermatologist, spoke to Metro about the risks, adding: ‘It’s long been thought that drying the face with a dirty towel can lead to acne outbreaks, while not regular pillowcases can have the same effect. Using a pillowcase with Miracle results in healthier skin, as bacteria are known to be present in normal pillowcases.

If this is true, you will want a pillowcase that is good for your skin type, as there are some extremely good antibacterial pillowcases that protect you from leaks, bugs and floods. When you lie down on pillowcases that cause a lot of friction, they can irritate the skin, especially if you don’t absorb them. The result is a silk pillowcase that reduces the friction between the skin and the hair on the pillow itself, causing less friction and irritation to the hair and skin than a normal pillow, the company says.

One of the easiest ways to prevent acne is to spray an antibacterial mist on the pillow before bed. Antibacterial pillowcases help reduce the build-up of bacteria that trigger acne. The mist helps you clean the pillow and also the pillowcase by removing dirt from the surface.

How often you need to wash pillowcases varies from person to person, but washing them in the washing machine probably needs to be done more often than you think. To make the most of your new pillowcase, make sure you add your bed linen to your normal linen. If laundry is nothing, there are several products on the market that can help you fight bacteria on your pillow in and out of the laundry.

For allergy sufferers, who have to select their products carefully, there are antibacterial sheets. You have to be prepared to take care of the environment by ensuring that the green material does not harm people or animals.

Silk pillows are the best antimicrobial pillowcases because they lead to comparatively less friction between material and skin.

Many pillows are washable, but it is much harder to wash a pillow quickly than to swap it for a fresh sleeping surface every week. If you are worried about bacteria in your pillowcase, regular changing and washing is a good reason to invest in a silk pillowcase, which is not only expensive but often requires much more care than cotton pillowcases or other antimicrobial pillowcases, explains Dr. Tanzi. Silk can be a good option for someone with sensitive skin but compared to cotton they are expensive and fine to maintain. Silk can also help if you are worried about acne, as it is less susceptible to bacterial growth than other substances and can even be an ideal choice for people with acne and other skin conditions.

As a general guide, Andy recommends washing the pillowcase before bed, but you don’t feel any pressure to wash and dry it before bed. After two to four days, it is practical to have two sets so that you do not have to wash them every two or three days.

You can keep the towel theme alive by placing a fresh, clean towel on your pillow every night before you go to sleep. I don’t blame you, but you might prefer to sleep with a towel than a normal pillowcase.

Story by Jacob Maslow

Related

Comments