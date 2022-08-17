Anthony Joshua Next Fight: Date, Time, Venue and Odds
The former unified heavyweight champion of the world and British boxing superstar, Anthony Joshua, takes on Oleksandr Usyk in a huge rematch on August 20th. The fight this Saturday is taking place in the Middle-East in the Saudi Arabia desert.
Joshua aims to become a three-time heavyweight champion of the world at the first time of asking and defeat Usyk to win his belts back. If you fancy a bet on the fight, be sure to check out our exclusive betting tips and predictions ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 on Saturday night.
Who knows what will happen between now and fight night, but the fight is really catching the imagination of the world boxing public with just a few days to go until the heavyweight showdown commences.
Anthony Joshua Next Fight
Anthony Joshua aims to win back the IBF, WBA-Super and WBO wold heavyweight titles at the first time of asking to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. The 32-year-old takes on former foe and heavyweight rival, Oleksandr Usyk, at the spectacular Jeddah Super Dome.
This is Joshua’s second fight in the Middle-East in his professional boxing career. Joshua faced Andy Ruiz in their rematch in Saudi Arabia in December 2019, winning a unanimous decision points victory over the first ever Mexican heavyweight champion of the world.
So far, both Usyk and Joshua have been cool, calm and collected ahead of their super-fight this weekend. Joshua looks even leaner than the first fight, whilst Usyk looks a bit heavier this time around. Joshua will need to be punch perfect if he is to claim victory here.
This mammoth heavyweight showdown takes place on Saturday night on 20th August. As the fight is in Saudi Arabia, there is a slight time difference. The main event between Usyk and Joshua should be getting underway at roughly 11pm GMT.
The fight is sure to be a classic, so lets hope both Joshua and Usyk put on a show for the fans this weekend and give us a night of boxing that will live long in the memory.
When is Anthony Joshua Fighting Next?
Joshua is fighting this weekend, on Saturday 20th August. The ring walk is likely to be around 11pm (GMT) for this unified heavyweight world title mega-fight.
Joshua will walk to the ring first as he is the challenger for the three world title belts that are on the line, currently held by his opponent, Oleksandr Usyk.
Where is Joshua’s Next Fight?
The location for the highly anticipated heavyweight contest is in the middle of the Saudi Arabian desert in Jeddah. The fight will take place in the state of the art new arena, the Jeddah Super Dome.
The Jeddah Super Dome has a capacity of 35,000 and opened just over a year ago on the 9th June 2021.
Anthony Joshua Record
24-2 (22 wins by KO)
Anthony Joshua Last Fight
The last time we saw Joshua in the ring was in the first fight with Oleksandr Usyk back in September 2021.
The first fight between Usyk and Joshua was far from a classic, but the Ukrainian put on a boxing clinic and won a unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The three judges scorecards read 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 in favour of Usyk, leaving Joshua devastated and in need of changes in his camp.
It was a frustrating night for Anthony Joshua, who couldn’t solve the puzzle of Oleksandr Usyk, who used his superior boxing ability, quick hands and fleet of foot to dance around ‘AJ’.
Joshua has employed world renowned boxing trainer, Robert Garcia, ahead of this fight and has been training for the last few months with the former Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year. This is the new blood that ‘AJ’ needed in his camp, so the Watford man will be hoping the gamble pays off and reaps it’s rewards come fight night.
Should Joshua win this rematch and claim back the three world crowns that Usyk ripped off him in London last September, fans will need to put some respect on his name. If Joshua wins, this is one of the best wins from a British fighter of all time.
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Fight Odds
Here are the best odds available for the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight this Saturday night from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
How to Watch Joshua’s Next Fight
If you want to tune in and watch Britain’s golden boy fight, he faces Oleksandr Usyk this Saturday in a highly anticipated rematch for three of the four heavyweight world titles, here is how you can do so:
TV Channel (US): This highly anticipated heavyweight rematch is available to US Boxing fans via DAZN.
Live stream (US): DAZN subscribers can also watch every punch throw from this unified heavyweight title fight this weekend on the DAZN App.
