Another police impersonator case has attention of Augusta County authorities

Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, 12:57 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a police impersonator from a woman who was pulled over on Lifecore Drive in Fisherville late Wednesday.

The woman was traveling on Lifecore Drive at around 10:45 p.m. when a white sedan with a red flashing light pulled her over.

A male approached the car and advised he needed to talk to her about her speed. As she was searching for her license, the suspect allegedly touched her arm. The victim was uneasy with the encounter and reported that her dog, who was with her, began barking. The man backed off, and the victim drove away.

The suspect was described as wearing a brown shirt, brown pants and wearing a park ranger style hat. The victim didn’t see a badge, nor did she see a gun belt.

The incident was called in about 30 minutes after it occurred.

The sheriff’s office is advising people who feel uncertain about the validity of the vehicle and/or person portraying themselves as law enforcement to contact 911 immediately. 911 operators can verify the stop, provide guidance to the caller, and direct law enforcement to the area to investigate the circumstances of an unverified stop.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact Sgt. Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245 -5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

