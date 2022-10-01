another big day from drake maye lifts north carolina to easy 41 10 win over virginia tech

Drake Maye only passed for three touchdowns. But he did run for two more, and North Carolina bounced back from an ugly loss to Notre Dame last week with a 41-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday in Kenan Stadium.

The Hokies (2-3, 1-1 ACC) scored first, on a 34-yard William Ross field goal, but from there it was all UNC (4-1, 1-0 ACC).

Maye passed for two TDs and scored on a 1-yard run as the Tar Heels built a 24-10 lead at the half.

Carolina put the game away in the third quarter, with a pair of field goals from Noah Burnette book-ending a 2-yard Drake TD run to make it 34-10.

A Maye-to-Bryson Nesbit 25-yard TD pass with 29 seconds left in the quarter put the game out of reach.

Maye was 26-of-36 for 363 yards, the three TDs, no INTs and a 184.4 passer rating through the air, and gained 73 yards on 13 rushing attempts with two TDs on the ground.

Josh Downs had eight catches on eight targets for 120 yards, and Nesbit had four catches on four targets for 98 yards and the TD catch.

North Carolina outgained Virginia Tech 527-273.

Grant Wells was 16-of-26 passing for 139 yards, an INT and a 98.8 passer rating for the Hokies, who have only scored 20 points total in their last two games.