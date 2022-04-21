Annual plant sale happening today through Saturday at Virginia Tech

Published Thursday, Apr. 21, 2022, 6:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The annual Horticulture Club and Hahn Horticulture Garden Spring Plant Sale is happening today through Saturday at Virginia Tech.

The sale draws hundreds each year from as far away as West Virginia and Northern Virginia, offering a wide selection of annual, perennial, woody landscape plants, indoor plants and air plants, as well as vegetables. It runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Visitors can expect to find unique plants and cultivars that aren’t available at the big box stores. Cash, check and credit cards are accepted.

Proceeds from the annuals, perennials, and vegetables go to the Horticulture club, which uses it to fund club events and scholarships for members. Proceeds from trees and shrubs go to support the Hahn Horticulture Garden, which uses the money for daily operations, including buying plants, materials, and equipment.

Location: Hahn Horticulture Garden, 101 Garden Lane, Blacksburg. People can email springplantsaleatvt@gmail.com with any questions.

Like this: Like Loading...