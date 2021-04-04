Annual JMU undergraduate juried artwork show to proceed virtually

ArtWorks Gallery at James Madison University will host the Annual Undergraduate Juried Show, a celebration of the creativity and ingenuity of students in JMU’s School of Art, Design and Art History from April 5 to May 5.

This online exhibition showcases works in all media by artists who submitted up to four pieces that demonstrate their artistic ingenuity, technique and originality.

The artwork featured in the Annual Undergraduate Juried Show is evaluated by Los Angeles-based artist Ryan Pfluger. A native New York photographer, Pfluger’s work deals with recreating memories, memorializing objects and examining how sexuality and gender influences image making. They approach portraiture in photography as an advocate for the LGBT+ community.

According to Pfluger, it is important that they “allow subjects to feel present and seen.” Pfluger has an M.F.A. in Photo, Video & Related Media from the School of Visual Arts, N.Y.

Several artists selected by Pfluger will receive prizes and awards.

The exhibition will be on the ArtWorks site at artworksgallery.wixsite.com/artworksgallery.

