Annual EMU Restorative Justice in Education conference is now online

Published Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Although schools across the country have closed their buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic, educators have not stopped teaching our children.

And as they have transitioned to various distanced forms of instruction, so too has the fifth annual Restorative Justice in Education (RJE) Conference at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) pivoted to an online format.

The event will be held June 23 and 24 via video conference. In past years, the annual gathering has drawn participants from several states and 11 Virginia school districts coming together to learn about applying the value and concepts of restorative justice, including dignity, respect, and mutual concern, in their classrooms and divisions.

This year’s keynote speaker, Anita Wadhwa, will open the conference with a talk on a youth-led model of apprenticing others in restorative justice in schools. Apprentices, she explains, range from the students themselves to families and teachers.

Wadhwa hails from Houston, Texas, and is a teacher and restorative justice coordinator at YES Prep Northbrook HIgh School. She wrote Restorative Justice in Urban Schools: Disrupting the School to Prison Pipeline (Routledge, 2017), which Psychology Today lauded as “an essential book for anyone who wants to do restorative work in urban communities.”

She also co-founded the program Restorative Empowerment for Youth, which employs youth to train Houston organizations in restorative justice practices. Wadhwa earned an EdD in restorative justice at Harvard University.

The conference sessions include offerings for newcomers as well as veterans of the field. Topics include implementing trauma-informed restorative practices, building resilience for systemic racism, and peacebuilding in the classroom.

Registration is available online, and costs $100 per participant.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments