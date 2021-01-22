Annual Docs for Morgan fundraiser moves from hardcourt to virtual hoops

The Docs for Morgan basketball fundraiser that supports a memorial scholarship fund in the name of Morgan Harrington at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

During Docs for Morgan: Virtual Hoops, medical students will try to defend their title against a team of Carilion Clinic residents. The PlayStation NBA game, which resembles an actual televised NBA event, was prerecorded with socially distanced students and residents at the controls.

The game has been customized with the names of the actual players who are sporting Virginia Tech gear.

A host will guide viewers through the 20-minute game during which viewers will have a chance to root for their favorite team and try to earn prizes by answering live trivia questions about the medical school and the history of the Docs for Morgan game and scholarship.

Donations before, during, and after the game are gladly accepted.

The game will be shown Thursday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

“While we certainly understand this is a very trying time across the United States and around the world, we also thought it could benefit many of us to take a few minutes to relax and enjoy a new version of our event,” said Tracey Criss, a psychiatrist and associate dean for clinical science years 3 and 4 at the medical school and organizer of the event. “The goal of Docs for Morgan is to honor Morgan’s life and legacy, and that will always remain a constant.”

Morgan Harrington was a Virginia Tech student who had a bright future ahead of her as a teacher. She was an intern at the medical school the summer before her death and is remembered fondly for her kindness and can-do spirit.

Docs for Morgan was formed in 2012 by Carilion Medical Center physicians who wanted to honor Morgan and support her parents, Dan and Gil Harrington. Dan Harrington is vice dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

To catch the live viewing of the Docs for Morgan game, please register here, and you will be sent a link for the event.

For further information or assistance, email may@vt.edu

