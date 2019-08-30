Annette Medlin steps down as president, CEO at GARCC

Annette Medlin has stepped down as president and CEO of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce after serving in those roles for the past two years.

Medlin is leaving the post to pursue a new opportunity that sees her return to her work in consultancy for nonprofit management.

Joining the Chamber in May 2017, Medlin was instrumental in bringing a number of key initiatives to the forefront, including successfully advocating for a funding source from the Virginia General Assembly for improvements to I-81; conducting the first wage and benefits survey for the region in over 10 years; advancing Leadership Greater Augusta that has developed more than 350 local leaders since 1984, with nearly 30 during her term; in addition to work on significant issues that affect local business – availability of childcare, access to broadband, workforce development – and most recently hosting the education appreciation breakfast with more than 300 teachers and staff in attendance, along with hosting over 100 networking events in the past year.

“We are grateful for Annette’s leadership that has brought the chamber to a higher level of engagement and awareness within our community,” said Aimee Rose, Board of Directors chair. “We are supportive of her decision to pursue a new opportunity and wish her all the best for her continued success.”

During this period of transition, the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors assumes leadership of the Chamber, along with the current staff, who will take on additional responsibilities and remain committed to stewarding the Chamber forward and effectively serving the needs of the membership body.

A national search for a replacement will launch in the coming weeks.

