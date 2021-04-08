Ann Holland shares stories, memories, opinions and health update of husband Terry, a UVA legend, on Friday podcast

Ann Holland, the longtime wife of former Virginia basketball coach and athletic director Terry Holland, will be the special guest on the “Jerry Ratcliffe Show” podcast on Friday.

Whether you’re a longtime Wahoo fan or a newbie wanting to learn more about the history of the program, or simply just friends of the Hollands, you don’t want to miss this podcast.

For once and for all, Ann reveals the “real truth” behind the story of the Holland’s dog, “Dean.” It’s a wonderful story, one that many people have gotten wrong (including Sports Illustrated) over the decades. Ann tells it like it is.

She also talks about the challenges of being a coach’s wife, the story of the great pumpkin, Virginia’s two Final Fours, the UVA-UNC rivalry, the “prankster” side of Terry Holland.

Ann also talks about how Lefty Driesell showed up the night of Terry’s Senior Prom date with Ann and how that night changed their lives forever. It’s quite a story. She also covers the Ralph Sampson years, how shy Ralph was then, how he lived in their basement part-time to avoid the massive attention from outsiders.

Ann also talks about Terry’s bout with dementia and how his adoring fans over the years shouldn’t hesitate to still approach him with love.

It’s an incredible hour-long interview with several surprises that fans will treasure. It will be available on both this site, JerryRatcliffe.com, and Chris Graham’s site, AugustaFreePress.com, on Friday morning.

Please give us your feedback and let us know how you’re enjoying these podcasts with Chris and I. We started our podcast the night of Virginia’s last-second win over Syracuse in the ACC Tournament, and have had amazing guests, including Ralph Sampson, Ricky Stokes, Ohio U. coach Jeff Boals, Barry Parkhill, Marques Hagans, and a doctor from sponsoring UVA Ortho and Sports Medicine.

Oh, Chris and I know a thing or two, also, so we share our extensive knowledge of UVA and ACC athletics from time to time as well. Enjoy Ann Holland.

Story by Jerry Ratcliffe

