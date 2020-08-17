Animal Model Research for Veterinarians Ph.D. training program awarded NIH grant

The post-D.V.M. training program, spearheaded by University Distinguished Professor of Molecular Virology X.J. Meng and Professor of Immunology and Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Studies Ansar Ahmed, has been awarded a new five-year, nearly $1.4 million T32 graduate training grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to train veterinarians completing a Ph.D. to become the next generation of biomedical researchers.

“The foundation of broad training in veterinary medicine with the springboard of specific training in biomedical research within a thriving research laboratory is so very valuable,” said Daniel Givens, dean of the veterinary college. “This combination will produce clinical scientists who create breakthroughs and identify innovations that will advance health and well-being in years to come.”

“Veterinarians are uniquely trained in the context of comparative and One Health medicine, allowing them to have a better conceptual understanding of cellular and molecular mechanisms of human disease processes, especially using spontaneous animal disease models,” said Meng, the grant’s principal investigator. “However, this forte is largely untapped since D.V.M. students are typically not exposed in a focused, purposeful fashion to ‘hypothesis-driven’ biomedical research with animal models for human diseases.”

The veterinary college is among “a relatively small group of veterinary medical colleges to have been awarded a T32 grant to train post-D.V.M. veterinarians in biomedical research,” noted Ahmed, the grant’s co-principal investigator. “We are delighted to be a recipient of this award.”

Under the leadership of Meng, Ahmed, and Roger Avery — the veterinary college’s former associate dean for research — the AMRV has a solid history of securing federal funding to train future biomedical researchers. In 2006, the program received NIH funding to train four veterinarians, and in 2012, the AMRV received another NIH grant of $1.06 million, which funded six trainees.

After successfully completing the program, those veterinarians received a Ph.D. in biomedical and veterinary sciences. Currently, former AMRV trainees are employed as professors in academia and as biomedical scientists in federal government and industry.

A uniquely dynamic aspect of the program is the range of mentors at Virginia Tech with whom the veterinarians will work to complete the Ph.D.

“Mentors will be selected based on their commitment to student training, their cutting-edge research programs, and their ability to secure major federal funding,” Meng said. “The AMRV program trainees will be exposed to cutting-edge interdisciplinary research collaborations of our program faculty from, in addition to the veterinary college, five different colleges and institutes at Virginia Tech: the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, the College of Engineering, the College of Science, the College of Natural Resources and Environment, and the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.”

Grouped into thematic areas, such as immunology and inflammation, infectious disease, and neurobiology, faculty mentors and committee members participating in the AMRV program include the following Virginia Tech researchers:

At this time, the AMRV is actively recruiting veterinarians for the program. As a part of the grant, selected applicants will enroll in the doctoral program and will receive a stipend and tuition waiver while they study animal models of human diseases leading to a Ph.D.

“There is a pressing need for trained DVMs with doctorates to tackle emerging health challenges, such as infectious and chronic diseases, by serving impactfully in academia, government, and the biotech industry,” Ahmed said. “With this grant, we hope to fill this vital need.”