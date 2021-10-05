Angels of Assisi’s Pet Health Clinic comes to Waynesboro

Angels of Assisi is bringing a mobile Pet Health Clinic to North Park in Waynesboro on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pet Health Clinic will offer affordable vaccinations and preventative care as well as exams for sick pets. No appointments are necessary, and all are welcome.

Angels of Assisi seeks to change the traditional definition of an animal shelter by offering services and programs to benefit the community, the people that live there, and the pets they love.

Through Pet Health Clinics, Angels of Assisi can provide high accessibility to residents who would not usually have access to low-cost veterinary care for their pets.

Details

Rabies, Parvo, Distemper Vaccines & Microchip: $25 total

Sick Pet Exam: $15 plus the cost of medications