Andria McClellan to hold roundtable on tackling the climate crisis

Published Thursday, Apr. 1, 2021, 12:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Andria McClellan is taking part in a Thursday 7 p.m. discussion on how we can tackle the climate crisis and provide environmental justice to all Virginians.

McClellan, a member of Norfolk City Council seeking the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor, will join Kim Sudderth of Mothers Out Front, Skip Stiles of Wetlands Watch and Jay Fisette, former chair of the Arlington County Board in the discussion.

The discussion can be accessed via Facebook Live.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments