Andria McClellan to hold roundtable on tackling the climate crisis

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Apr. 1, 2021, 12:30 pm

Andria McClellan
Andria McClellan is taking part in a Thursday 7 p.m. discussion on how we can tackle the climate crisis and provide environmental justice to all Virginians.

McClellan, a member of Norfolk City Council seeking the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor, will join Kim Sudderth of Mothers Out Front, Skip Stiles of Wetlands Watch and Jay Fisette, former chair of the Arlington County Board in the discussion.

The discussion can be accessed via Facebook Live.


