Andria McClellan releases plan to tackle the climate crisis

Published Monday, Mar. 29, 2021, 11:20 am

Norfolk City Councilmember Andria McClellan today released her plan to tackle the climate crisis across the Commonwealth.

McClellan, a candidate for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor, has committed to placing climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts at the top of her agenda. She will prioritize environmental justice policies that acknowledge that communities of color have been disproportionately affected by climate change due to decades of racial segregation, redlining, and historical underinvestment in infrastructure.

“Every Virginian deserves access to a safe, sustainable environment. The reality is that the climate crisis is not just a future threat, it’s here now. We need to be doing more as a Commonwealth to not only mitigate future climate change but also to adapt to that which is already affecting our communities,” McClellan said.

“As lieutenant governor, I will place addressing the climate crisis, with a focus on environmental justice, at the top of my agenda. I will expand on the resilience and climate mitigation efforts I’ve begun in the Hampton Roads region to ensure our efforts across the commonwealth prioritize the communities which are disproportionately affected by the climate crisis.”

Details: McClellan climate plan

Accelerate progress on Virginia’s 100% clean energy goal.

Encourage the creation of a Commonwealth Flood Board to address and fund flood mitigation statewide.

Champion the use of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative auction funds to implement energy-efficiency upgrades in low/moderate income communities and support funding for regional flood mitigation planning.

Lead Virginia in joining the multi-state Transportation & Climate Initiative with a goal of reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality.

Foster incentives for electric vehicles; support a statewide EV charging network; and, expedite the electrification of the state fleet of vehicles.

Improve access to clean renewable energy for families, schools, businesses and local governments.

Join Mid-Atlantic and national efforts to protect our natural resources, most notably the Chesapeake Bay, national forests and state parks.

Learn more about the McClellan plan on her website.

