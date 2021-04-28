Andria McClellan places first five-figure TV buy in race for lieutenant governor

Norfolk Councilmember Andria McClellan has placed its first five-figure television advertisement buy of the lieutenant governor primary in the Hampton Roads and Richmond media markets.

The buy is part of the campaign’s aggressive paid media program, including direct mail and digital advertisements, that is targeting hundreds of thousands of Democratic primary voters across Virginia.

“This campaign is proud to lead the field in contributions from Virginians, which shows that Andria’s message of equitable access to opportunity is resonating across the commonwealth,” Tova Yampolsky, campaign manager for Andria McClellan for Lieutenant Governor. “We will continue to spread that message to hundreds of thousands of Virginians who are excited to hear it over the next six weeks.”

McClellan has raised over $625,000 since announcing her candidacy in December 2020 and ended the first quarter of 2021 with $406,153 cash on hand. She reported the highest percentage of in-state donors in the Democratic field and the most amount of dollars raised from Virginians of any candidate running for Lieutenant Governor.

