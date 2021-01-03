Andria McClellan hosts listening session with Virginia LGBTQ+ leaders

Published Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, 5:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination candidate Andria McClellan hosted a digital listening session with LGBTQ+ leaders from around the Commonwealth earlier this week.

The conversation spanned a number of topics, including repealing the Marshall-Newman Amendment, building on the Virginia Values Act and expanding access to opportunity for all LGBTQ+ Virginians, especially those from rural and/or communities of color that have been too long overlooked.

The event was the first listening session of McClellan’s campaign.

“I really appreciate these leaders making the time to share their thoughts and insights with me as we work toward greater and permanent equality in Virginia,” said McClellan, who currently serves as a member of the Norfolk City Council.

“While we have made progress and become the first Southern state to enshrine anti-discrimination protections in law, we know that too many members of the LGBTQ+ community face discrimination and disproportion barriers in accessing small business capital, employment opportunities, affordable healthcare, housing and a safe environment. All Virginians deserve access to these basic resources.”

During the call, McClellan and participants discussed several issues related to equality and opportunity for LGBTQ+ Virginians, including:

Addressing violence, especially against trans* women of color;

Protecting young people, especially LGBTQ+ young people, within the foster care system through the establishment of a Foster Care Bill of Rights;

Supporting and promoting LGBTQ+-owned businesses;

Removing gender terms and pronouns from the Code of Virginia;

Improving access to advance planning services and technologies for LGBTQ+ couples;

Restoring state-level benefits to veterans dismissed because of their sexual orientation or gender identity;

Building upon the anti-discrimination protections of the Virginia Values Act and

Repealing the hateful Marshall-Newman amendment.

As a member of the Norfolk City Council, McClellan has twice been recognized by Outwire757 for her work: Best Ally in 2018 and Best Elected Official 2019.

Related

Comments