Andria McClellan announces $130K fundraising quarter for Democratic LG exploratory campaign

Published Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 1:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Norfolk City Council member Andria McClellan is making some noise in the 2021 Democratic Party lieutenant governor race.

McClellan said today that she raised more than $130,000 in the third quarter for her PAC, Access for Virginia, which is the backbone of her exploratory campaign for the lieutenant governor nomination.

McClellan reported having more than $100,000 in cash on hand, and her campaign finance report indicates that 61 percent of her donors gave $100 or less.

“I look forward to continuing to listen to Virginians across the Commonwealth and, for the next 22 days, focusing on taking back the White House, the U.S. Senate, and growing our U.S. House majority. Then, we all must be ready to ensure our three statewide offices remain in Democratic hands, and that we protect our historic Democratic majority in the Virginia House of Delegates in 2021,” McClellan said.

McClellan has served as a member of Norfolk City Council representing Superward 6 since 2016. Throughout her tenure on the council, she has served her 125,000 constituents by focusing on a pro-growth, innovative platform that includes improving broadband access, diversifying the economy through support of small business and workforce development, finding solutions and funding to address flooding and climate change mitigation, and creating a more engaged, accessible, and transparent city government.

For more information on Access for Virginia, visit www.accessforvirginia.com.

Related

Comments