Andrew Abbott begins his MiLB journey in the Arizona heat

Published Wednesday, Jul. 28, 2021, 4:21 pm

UVA alum Andrew Abbott is beginning his MiLB career in the Cincinnati Reds organization. The lefty joins “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” to talk about to talk about the next steps on his way to The Show.