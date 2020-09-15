 

Analysis: Turnovers, penalties way down in NFL Week 1

Published Tuesday, Sep. 15, 2020, 4:34 pm

football

(© vectorfusionart – stock.adobe.com)

Turnovers: way down. Penalties: way down. It’s going to be hard for the NFL to sell us on the need for a preseason after Week 1.

No preseason games, and yet the first weekend of action was as clean as a whistle.

Not that you heard that many whistles.

There were 199 total flags thrown in Week 1 games, according to ESPN Stats & Information, the second-lowest total in Week 1 since 2001.

One number that stands out: just 18 flags for offensive holding across the 16 games, a paltry 1.1 per game, for those keeping score.

For comparison, the first two weeks of the 2019 season saw 5.7 holding calls per game.

Another comparison point: there were 23 total turnovers committed in the 16 Week 1 games, for an average of 1.4 per game.

NFL games averaged 2.8 turnovers per game in 2019.

Great news for those who hate preseason games.

Story by Chris Graham


