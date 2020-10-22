 

Analysis: Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta region only one in Virginia to see job growth since March

Published Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, 9:22 am

The Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta region has been relatively unaffected by the health impacts of COVID-19, and that appears to be bearing out in terms of economic impact.

The region is the only one of the 10 metropolitan statistical areas in Virginia to experience job growth since March, from a review of data from the Virginia Employment Commission.

Now, to be fair, it’s modest growth – 1.6 percent, a net job increase of 800 over the past seven months.

Statewide, total nonfarm employment is down 5.2 percent, and every individual MSA in the state is down at least 4.9 percent, according to the VEC data.

Jobs in Virginia

Total Nonfarm Employment in Virginia
Source: Virginia Employment Commission

AreaSeptember 2020March 2020Change
Virginia3,857,1004,067,400-210,300 (-5.2%)
Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford MSA73,60077,400-3,800 (-4.9%)
Charlottesville MSA115,100122,900-7,800 (-6.3%)
Harrisonburg MSA65,60068,400-2,800 (-4.1%)
Lynchburg MSA97,200105,400-8,200 (-7.8%)
Northern Virginia MSA1,448,1001,522,000-73,900 (-4.9%)
Richmond MSA652,200689,500-37,300 (-5.4%)
Roanoke MSA154,000162,200-8,200 (-5.1%)
Staunton-Waynesboro MSA52,20051,400+800 (+1.6%)
Va. Beach-Norfolk-Newport News MSA756,300797,100-40,800 (-5.1%)
Winchester MSA60,50066,000-5,500 (-8.3%)

 


