Analysis: Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta region only one in Virginia to see job growth since March
The Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta region has been relatively unaffected by the health impacts of COVID-19, and that appears to be bearing out in terms of economic impact.
The region is the only one of the 10 metropolitan statistical areas in Virginia to experience job growth since March, from a review of data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
Now, to be fair, it’s modest growth – 1.6 percent, a net job increase of 800 over the past seven months.
Statewide, total nonfarm employment is down 5.2 percent, and every individual MSA in the state is down at least 4.9 percent, according to the VEC data.
Jobs in Virginia
Total Nonfarm Employment in Virginia
Source: Virginia Employment Commission
|Area
|September 2020
|March 2020
|Change
|Virginia
|3,857,100
|4,067,400
|-210,300 (-5.2%)
|Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford MSA
|73,600
|77,400
|-3,800 (-4.9%)
|Charlottesville MSA
|115,100
|122,900
|-7,800 (-6.3%)
|Harrisonburg MSA
|65,600
|68,400
|-2,800 (-4.1%)
|Lynchburg MSA
|97,200
|105,400
|-8,200 (-7.8%)
|Northern Virginia MSA
|1,448,100
|1,522,000
|-73,900 (-4.9%)
|Richmond MSA
|652,200
|689,500
|-37,300 (-5.4%)
|Roanoke MSA
|154,000
|162,200
|-8,200 (-5.1%)
|Staunton-Waynesboro MSA
|52,200
|51,400
|+800 (+1.6%)
|Va. Beach-Norfolk-Newport News MSA
|756,300
|797,100
|-40,800 (-5.1%)
|Winchester MSA
|60,500
|66,000
|-5,500 (-8.3%)