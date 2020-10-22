Analysis: Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta region only one in Virginia to see job growth since March

The Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta region has been relatively unaffected by the health impacts of COVID-19, and that appears to be bearing out in terms of economic impact.

The region is the only one of the 10 metropolitan statistical areas in Virginia to experience job growth since March, from a review of data from the Virginia Employment Commission.

Now, to be fair, it’s modest growth – 1.6 percent, a net job increase of 800 over the past seven months.

Statewide, total nonfarm employment is down 5.2 percent, and every individual MSA in the state is down at least 4.9 percent, according to the VEC data.

Jobs in Virginia

Total Nonfarm Employment in Virginia

Source: Virginia Employment Commission

Area September 2020 March 2020 Change Virginia 3,857,100 4,067,400 -210,300 (-5.2%) Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford MSA 73,600 77,400 -3,800 (-4.9%) Charlottesville MSA 115,100 122,900 -7,800 (-6.3%) Harrisonburg MSA 65,600 68,400 -2,800 (-4.1%) Lynchburg MSA 97,200 105,400 -8,200 (-7.8%) Northern Virginia MSA 1,448,100 1,522,000 -73,900 (-4.9%) Richmond MSA 652,200 689,500 -37,300 (-5.4%) Roanoke MSA 154,000 162,200 -8,200 (-5.1%) Staunton-Waynesboro MSA 52,200 51,400 +800 (+1.6%) Va. Beach-Norfolk-Newport News MSA 756,300 797,100 -40,800 (-5.1%) Winchester MSA 60,500 66,000 -5,500 (-8.3%)

