Analysis: Local economy stands out with growth despite COVID-19
The Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta area is the only one among Virginia’s 10 metropolitan statistical areas to experience job growth over the past six months.
This is according to an analysis of figures from the Virginia Employment Commission.
It’s modest job growth: 1,400 jobs from March to August, 2.7 percent.
Modest though it is, the Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta numbers stand out when you look at the state numbers.
Jobs in Virginia
|Area
|August 2020
|March 2020
|Change
|Virginia
|3,850,200
|4,067,400
|-217,200 (-5.3%)
|Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford MSA
|74,700
|77,400
|-2,700 (-3.5%)
|Charlottesville MSA
|116,000
|122,900
|-6,900 (-5.6%)
|Harrisonburg MSA
|66,100
|68,400
|-2,300 (-3.4%)
|Lynchburg MSA
|100,400
|105,400
|-5,000 (-4.7%)
|Northern Virginia MSA
|1,437,800
|1,522,000
|-84,200 (-5.5%)
|Richmond MSA
|648,500
|689,500
|-41,000 (-5.9%)
|Roanoke MSA
|153,600
|162,200
|-8,600 (-5.3%)
|Staunton-Waynesboro MSA
|52,800
|51,400
|+1,400 (+2.7%)
|Va. Beach-Norfolk-Newport News MSA
|753,500
|797,100
|-43,600 (-5.5%)
|Winchester MSA
|60,300
|66,000
|-5,700 (-8.6%)
