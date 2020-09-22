Analysis: Local economy stands out with growth despite COVID-19

The Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta area is the only one among Virginia’s 10 metropolitan statistical areas to experience job growth over the past six months.

This is according to an analysis of figures from the Virginia Employment Commission.

It’s modest job growth: 1,400 jobs from March to August, 2.7 percent.

Modest though it is, the Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta numbers stand out when you look at the state numbers.

Jobs in Virginia

Area August 2020 March 2020 Change Virginia 3,850,200 4,067,400 -217,200 (-5.3%) Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford MSA 74,700 77,400 -2,700 (-3.5%) Charlottesville MSA 116,000 122,900 -6,900 (-5.6%) Harrisonburg MSA 66,100 68,400 -2,300 (-3.4%) Lynchburg MSA 100,400 105,400 -5,000 (-4.7%) Northern Virginia MSA 1,437,800 1,522,000 -84,200 (-5.5%) Richmond MSA 648,500 689,500 -41,000 (-5.9%) Roanoke MSA 153,600 162,200 -8,600 (-5.3%) Staunton-Waynesboro MSA 52,800 51,400 +1,400 (+2.7%) Va. Beach-Norfolk-Newport News MSA 753,500 797,100 -43,600 (-5.5%) Winchester MSA 60,300 66,000 -5,700 (-8.6%)

Story by Chris Graham

