 

Analysis: Local economy stands out with growth despite COVID-19

Published Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020, 3:04 pm

The Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta area is the only one among Virginia’s 10 metropolitan statistical areas to experience job growth over the past six months.

This is according to an analysis of figures from the Virginia Employment Commission.

It’s modest job growth: 1,400 jobs from March to August, 2.7 percent.

Modest though it is, the Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta numbers stand out when you look at the state numbers.

 

Jobs in Virginia

AreaAugust 2020March 2020Change
Virginia3,850,2004,067,400-217,200 (-5.3%)
Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford MSA74,70077,400-2,700 (-3.5%)
Charlottesville MSA116,000122,900-6,900 (-5.6%)
Harrisonburg MSA66,10068,400-2,300 (-3.4%)
Lynchburg MSA100,400105,400-5,000 (-4.7%)
Northern Virginia MSA1,437,8001,522,000-84,200 (-5.5%)
Richmond MSA648,500689,500-41,000 (-5.9%)
Roanoke MSA153,600162,200-8,600 (-5.3%)
Staunton-Waynesboro MSA52,80051,400+1,400 (+2.7%)
Va. Beach-Norfolk-Newport News MSA753,500797,100-43,600 (-5.5%)
Winchester MSA60,30066,000-5,700 (-8.6%)

 

Story by Chris Graham


