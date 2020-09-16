Analysis: Flu, pneumonia deaths tracking with COVID-19 in Virginia data

For months, the number of deaths associated with flu and pneumonia in Virginia had been actually outpacing COVID-19 deaths dating back to mid-March.

Flu season finally quieted down enough in the late summer to dip back below COVID, from an analysis of data from the Virginia Department of Health.

The VDH is reporting 2,884 cumulative COVID-19 deaths in Virginia as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The number of deaths on the VDH Weekly Influenza Activity Report is at 2,693.

One caveat: the flu season report doesn’t have any new deaths since Aug. 29.

From having reviewed these numbers on a regular basis dating back to the beginning of the COVID-19 public health response, the flu numbers can tend to come in flurries.

The peak in terms of number of deaths on the flu activity report came back in the week ending May 2, with 184 deaths reported that week.

There were 99 deaths on the flu activity report for the week ending Aug. 15.

The calendar on flu seasons flips on Oct. 1.

The tally to date for the 2019-2020 flu season stands at 4,832 as of the most recent reporting from VDH.

This is in line with the average from the past five flu seasons, which stands at 4,914 per year.

Story by Chris Graham

