Analysis: A dive into updated CDC guidance on COVID-19 IFRs

Published Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020, 1:45 pm

The CDC, quietly, earlier this month, updated its COVID-19 infection fatality ratio parameter to include age-specific estimates.

Based on the new IFR parameters, survival rates for the under-70 population range from a low of 99.5 percent for ages 50-69 to 99.997 percent for ages 0-19.

CDC Infection Fatality Ratio (updated Sept. 10)

0-19 years: 0.00003

0.00003 20-49 years: 0.0002

0.0002 50-69 years: 0.005

0.005 70+ years: 0.054

The IFR for 70+ is alarming, at 94.6 percent, reflective of how the virus, from months of data, is particularly dangerous for the aged, most notably those in nursing homes.

According to CDC data, 57.5 percent of the deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the U.S. to date have come among those 75 and older, with 31.0 percent of the COVID-19 deaths being among those 85 and older.

Story by Chris Graham

