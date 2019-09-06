Amtrak to operate on modified schedule due to Dorian

Published Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019, 10:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Due to severe weather continuing to impact the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic areas of the U.S., Amtrak is operating a modified schedule and cancelling select services from Thursday, Sept. 5, to Saturday, Sept. 7.

For the safety of customers and employees, the following trains will operate on a modified schedule:

Service operating a modified schedule on Friday, Sept. 6 includes:

Palmetto 89 (operating between New York – Savannah, Ga.) will operate from New York To Richmond, Va. only. Service is cancelled from Richmond, Va., to Savannah, Ga.

Palmetto 90 (operating between Savannah, Ga. – New York) will operate Richmond, Va., to New York only. Service is cancelled from Savannah, Ga., to Richmond, Va.

Northeast Regional 66 (operating between Newport News, Va., – Boston) will operate from Washington, D.C., to Boston only. Service is cancelled from Newport News, Va., to Washington, D.C.

Northeast Regional 84 (operating between Norfolk, Va., – New York) will operate from Washington, D.C., to New York only. Service is cancelled from Norfolk, Va., to Washington, D.C.

Northeast Regional 93 (operating between Boston – Norfolk, Va.) will operate from Boston to Washington, D.C. only. Service is cancelled from Washington, D.C., to Norfolk, Va.

Northeast Regional 94 (operating between Norfolk Va., – Boston) will operate from Richmond, Va., to Boston only. Service is cancelled from Norfolk, Va., to Richmond, Va.

Northeast Regional 95 (operating between Boston – Norfolk, Va.) will operate from Boston to Richmond, Va. only. Service is cancelled from Richmond, Va., to Norfolk, Va.

Northeast Regional 125 (operating between New York – Newport News, Va.) will operate from New York to Richmond, Va. only. Service is cancelled from Richmond, Va., to Newport News, Va.

Northeast Regional 174 (operating between Newport News, Va., – Boston) will operate from Richmond, Va., to Boston only. Service is cancelled from Newport News, Va., to Richmond, Va.

Service cancelled on Friday, Sept. 6, includes:

Silver Star 92 (operating between Miami – New York)

Silver Meteor 98 (operating between Miami – New York)

Auto Train 52 & 53 (operating between Lorton, Va., – Sanford, Fla.)

Service operating a modified schedule on Saturday, Sept. 7 includes:

Palmetto 90 (operating between Savannah, Ga. – New York) will operate from Washington, D.C., to New York only. Service is cancelled between Savannah, Ga. and Washington, D.C.

Northeast Regional 194 (operating between Newport News, Va. – Boston) will operate from Richmond, Va. to Boston only. Service is cancelled between Newport News, Va. and Richmond, Va.

Northeast Regional 88 (operating between Norfolk, Va. – Boston) will operate from Washington, D.C. to Boston only. Service is cancelled between Norfolk, Va. and Washington, D.C.

Service to resume scheduled operations on Saturday, Sept. 7, includes:

Palmetto 89 will operate from New York – Savannah, Ga.

Bus transportation will not be provided for cancelled trains. Service will be restored pending improved conditions.

Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or our smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.

Anyone can subscribe to automated email or text message notifications if Amtrak trains are behind schedule at specific stations. Notifications can be given for up to six trains and stations by either text or email and delivered when you choose – on a single day, every day, or just certain days of the week. Create a subscription at Amtrak.com/DelayAlerts.

To be notified of service disruptions on the Northeast Corridor (including Acela, Northeast Regional and other corridor services), follow @AmtrakNECAlerts on Twitter. For service information outside the Northeast Corridor, please follow @AmtrakAlerts for updates.

Customers with travel plans can review refund information on Amtrak.com. Service Alerts, Passenger Notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/Alerts.

Amtrak regrets any inconvenience. This information is correct as of the above time and date. Information is subject to change as conditions warrant.





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.