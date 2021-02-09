AMT, Brown and Caldwell team selected for Virginia water quality project

VDOT has engaged a team of A. Morton Thomas and Associates Inc., supported by partner Brown and Caldwell, to assist in implementing its municipal separate storm sewer system program.

Encompassing more than 50,000 miles of roadways, over 1,000 stormwater management facilities, and over 15,000 regulated outfalls, VDOT’s MS4 is authorized to collect and safely discharge excess stormwater into bodies of water within urbanized areas of the Commonwealth in adherence with Virginia Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit limits.

VDOT’s MS4 program addresses control measures and special conditions to monitor and reduce pollutants discharging from its sewers, ensuring permitted total maximum daily load requirements are met to protect the water quality of streams, rivers, wetlands, and bays.

The VDOT storm sewer system is unique in that it is integrated with municipal systems across the Commonwealth. The AMT/Brown and Caldwell team will assist VDOT in working with these municipalities to address issues related to interconnectivity statewide.

The team will work alongside VDOT’s MS4 and stormwater management leadership to review and enhance stormwater management guidelines, policies, standards and specifications, and manuals to ensure ongoing VPDES permit compliance. Additionally, the team will provide inventory, inspection, and data management solutions to identify, catalog, assess, and monitor assets through enhanced data analytics and establish as-needed maintenance strategies.

A thorough training curriculum associated with MS4 program requirements including design, construction, maintenance, and pollution prevention will also be developed.

“We are honored to be selected, and our vastly experienced local team is committed to helping Virginia continue to meet its water quality regulatory requirements,” AMT Project Manager Ginny Snead, PE, CFM, said.

