America’s NBA rising stars: Who are they?

This year’s NBA all-star weekend was concluded in just one day, and the rookies were not allowed to do their thing in the U.S. versus World Rising Stars game due to the COVID situation. However, teams were picked honorarium for the game, and we look at the 10 players selected for Team U.S. in this article.

Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball was one of the biggest names. The 19-year-old point guard has received rave reviews for his performances in the NBA this season after he was drafted during the 2020 draft by the Hornets.

He was holding the record of the youngest player ever in NBA history to record a triple double. He is also the youngest player in franchise history to record a 30-point game.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves was the first overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NBA draft as he was selected by the Timberwolves.

The 19-year-old shooting guard has been a shining light in a poor season by the Timberwolves that has seen them slump to the bottom of the Western Conference.

Tyrese Haliburton is a 21-year-old Point guard who plays for the Sacramento Kings. He was part of the US team that won gold at the FIBA U-19 tournament in 2019 and was named in the all-tournament team.

Tyler Herro is a 21-year-old shooting guard with Miami Heat. He was the first player born in the 2000s to appear in an NBA Conference Final in 2020 against Milwaukee Bucks. He is also the second highest scoring U-21 player ever, after Magic Johnson.

23-year-old Atlanta Hawks power forward, De’Andre Hunter was signed by the Hawks after being picked by Los Angeles Lakers and then transferred to the New Orleans Pelicans. He has averaged 17 points per game this season for the Hawks, proving a capable deputy for Trae Young and Clint Capela.

Keldon Johnson is a 21-year-old Power forward for the San Antonio Spurs. He has averaged 14 points per game this season so far after spending time with the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League.

Ja Morant has been a huge player for the Memphis Grizzlies this season. The 21-year-old was the second pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft. He was named as NBA’s Rookie of the Year after his brilliant performance for the Grizzlies.

Michael Porter Jr is a 22-year-old small forward for the Denver Nuggets. He has averaged 15.3 points per game this season so far.

20-year-old New Orleans Pelicans power forward, Zion Williamson is probably the biggest name on this roster having already been selected for the 2021 All-star game. He was the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft and has averaged 25.5 points per game this season.

James Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA draft as a Center by the Golden State Warriors. He has averaged 11.8 points per game for the Golden State Warriors this season.

These players have shown huge potential, and anyone can bet on them dominating the NBA for years to come with the way they have broken out for their respective teams. The future of the United States basketball team is definitely in good hands.

Story by Tope Adefala

