Americana singer-songwriter Chris Knight in concert at Lime Kiln Theatre July 2

Celebrate Americana artist Chris Knight as part of your Independence Day celebrations on Saturday, July 2, at the Lime Kiln Theatre in Lexington.

The concert for all ages offers tickets ranging from $27-$35. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. John R. Miller will open for Knight.

Knight has released nine studio albums including his most recent in 2019, Almost Daylight including songs “I’m William Callahan” and “Everybody’s Lonely Now.”

Knight writes what he knows growing up in mining country in Slaughters, Kentucky (population 238). He earned a degree in agriculture from Western Kentucky University. However, his passion for writing and music eventually led him in another direction.

“I came from a big family and grew up in the woods six miles from two small towns,

so there were a lot of stories,” said Knight. “There were always a lot of ideas to write about.”

For tickets to the Lexington performance, visit https://aftontickets.com/event/buyticket/7pj6wkw9r0

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

