American Shakespeare Center Renaissance Season closes April 19

American Shakespeare Center’s celebrated Actors’ Renaissance Season, now streaming on the company’s digital theatre platform BlkFrsTV, must end April 19 in accordance with broadcast agreements with the performers union, Actors’ Equity Association.

“Actors’ Equity responded to this crisis by offering new terms which permitted us to film and stream the four shows of our Renaissance season,” explains Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny, “but one of the conditions was that the streaming performances had to close on the same date as the original season would have – and that’s fast approaching!”

Currently streaming from the Actors’ Renaissance are Much Ado About Nothing, Henry IV, Part 1 and Part 2, and A King and No King by Beaumont and Fletcher.

Audiences have five days left to purchase a digital ticket good for one week of viewing. Both fans and those new to the American Shakespeare Center are encouraged to view the work that Terry Teachout of The Wall Street Journal called, “thrilling…these webcasts effortlessly convey the joyous experience of watching Shakespeare in Blackfriars Playhouse.”

The end of the Actors’ Renaissance Season does not mean the end of BlkFrsTV. The platform will go on to host shows from ASC’s National Touring company, including the now-streaming, family-friendly 90-minute adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Joining the line-up soon is a timely and evocative adaptation of The Grapes of Wrath (begins April 20), and the provocative Imogen, Shakespeare’s Cymbeline retitled in honor of the heroine at its center (begins April 27).

Buy streaming tickets now at americanshakespearecenter.com/ seasons/blkfrs-tv/.

In addition to streaming performances, BlkFrsTV: Education Resources is in full swing, offering support, materials, and digital learning for teachers of all stripes – from educators creating digital curriculums to parents confronting home-school challenges. ASC’s offerings include the new Virtual SHXcademy – a three-day, four-class sampler of the company’s core curriculum in Rhetoric and Embedded Stage Directions, taught live over the web and culminating in an opportunity for students of all ages to direct ASC actors in a scene on the Blackfriars stage.

For full information about education resources, digital classroom activities, and Virtual SHXcademies, visit www. americanshakespearecenter.com/ blkfrs-tv/education-resources

