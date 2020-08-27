American Shakespeare Center goes global with Othello on Marquee TV

Published Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, 10:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

American Shakespeare Center will continue its SafeStart Season globally on Friday when the BlkFrs LIVE broadcast of Othello debuts on Marquee TV at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Directed by celebrated Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny, this stunningly relevant production of Shakespeare’s tragedy of racism and jealousy promises to bring audiences to the edge of their seats, no matter where those are.

The pay-per-view live event will be streamed in four-camera cinema-quality, in real time from the stage of the Blackfriars Playhouse.

Twelfth Night is currently available for on-demand viewing through Sept. 8. Othello will be available until Sept. 14. Viewers are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. One digital ticket purchase will give the patron unlimited access to that title for its entire run on Marquee TV.

“Our partnership with Marquee TV has brought BlkFrs LIVE to life and allowed us to reach viewers all over the world with our celebrated and anticipated return to live theatre,” says McSweeny, “our first effort saw ASC reach ticket buyers on five continents. This makes the incredible work we’ve put into our SafeStart Season feel worth it. “

ASC SafeStart offers audiences three ways to enjoy performances: BlkFrs LIVE broadcasts on Marquee TV; appropriately socially distanced inside the Blackfriars Playhouse; and outdoors on the lawn of the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center. The season has been extended into mid-October, but only eight outdoor ‘Shakespeare Under the Stars’ performances remain.

Audiences interested in seeing the entire scope of ASC’s SafeStart Season are encouraged to plan their trip to Staunton soon, before the Shenandoah Valley’s famed autumn leaves begin to turn. Patrons can experience the joy of Shakespeare in performance with a picnic on the beautiful lawn of the historic Blackburn Inn and Conference Center if they visit before September 26.

Performances will continue indoors, operating under social distancing and universal masking policies at their home venue, the Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor stage, every Thursday through Sunday through October 18.

“We are committed to providing live theatre for as long as we can safely do it,” says Managing Director Amy Wratchford, “Our ASC SafeStart plans will continue to evolve and grow as we spend more time living and working during this pandemic. We hope fans will join us for a responsible evening at the theatre and that we can bring a little joy to their lives during these tough times.”

The American Shakespeare Center’s detailed approach to re-opening has made the company an industry leader, advising theatres from more than a dozen other states on their reopening practices. The 2020 SafeStart Season has been hailed artistically and logistically as the company has navigated two shows in two separate venues while also maintaining an online portfolio of performance, all under the ASC SafeStart Plan which details the company’s mitigations against the spread of COVID-19.

Audiences are encouraged to visit American Shakespeare Center in the beautiful micropolitan town of Staunton before October 18, when Othello and Twelfth Night will end their run. Patrons interested in seeing an outdoor performance should come by September 26. Tickets are available on the ASC website or by calling the Box Office at 1-877-MUCH-ADO.

Othello will be live on Marquee TV for one-night-only on Friday. Tickets can be bought here on the Marquee TV website.

Related

Comments