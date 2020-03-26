American Shakespeare Center campaign reaches survival goal

American Shakespeare Center announced that the outpouring of support from both its local and international community of supporters has met the initial survival goal of $350,000.

“We received donations in increments from $5 to thousands, what it all adds up to is an extraordinary gesture of a community coming together to protect a cherished institution,” says Director of Development Kelly Burdick. “While we met our initial goal of what it would take to keep the wheels turning while the Playhouse is dark, we’re now turning our attention to how we can cushion the blow for our staff and artists and be ready when this is over to play our role in rebuilding our city and our region.”

Beginning today, 10 percent of all funds raised through digital tickets and the continuing Keep the Lights On campaign will be set aside for an Employee Relief Fund for ASC’s staff and artists.

“Throughout our response to this crisis, ASC has made a point of putting people first,” says Artistic Director Ethan McSweeny. “It was vital to us that we guarantee a roof over the heads of all of our guest artists and uninterrupted health care for all of our employees. That commitment made it possible for us to create the digital content we are now able to share with audiences far and wide.”

Fans should check www.americanshakespearecenter.com for tickets to these online performances. Tickets go on sale for Much Ado About Nothing today. Updates about the release of each show will also be posted to the company’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

A full statement on ASC’s closure amid the COVID-19 crisis can be read on the website. Supporters are encouraged to donate if they are able, purchase tickets to these online performances or to the upcoming summer season, and to share ASC’s story on social media so others can follow their leadership.

Note: Anyone who purchased a ticket for a canceled performance will be offered a voucher to use for a future performance. If patrons would like to convert their pre-purchased tickets into a donation, they are encouraged to call the Box Office. The Box Office can be reached at 877-MUCH-ADO (877-682-4236).

