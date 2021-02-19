American Shakespeare Center announces leadership transition with high-profile departure

American Shakespeare Center announced today that artistic director Ethan McSweeney had resigned effective Feb. 11.

The Staunton-based theater said per a release that with McSweeney’s departure it will be returning to an actor-led model consistent with how productions were done in Shakespeare’s time.

The plans are for a three-play summer season led by ASC actors of Macbeth, Henry V, and All’s Well that Ends Well.

Details about the upcoming season, per the release, will be available in the coming weeks at www.americanshakespearecenter.com.

The release didn’t address any reasons for McSweeney’s departure, but an article in the Washington Post published today cited “festering tensions over his treatment of actors and staff.”

