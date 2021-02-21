American Red Cross honors Virginia State Police personnel for lifesaving efforts

Published Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, 11:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Eighteen Virginia State Police personnel have achieved American Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards for Professional Responders, one of the organization’s highest honors.

The Red Cross awards are presented to professional responders and healthcare professionals who have saved or sustained a life as a direct result of Red Cross training.

“Each of these dedicated members of Virginia State Police have not only upheld their pledge ‘to aid those in danger or distress,’ but they have also exemplified what it means to be part of an organization dedicated to the preservation of life,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “The pledge that each trooper takes when they start upon this life of service is not just a statement made in the moment; it is a way of life and the members of this organization proudly prove that day after day.”

“On behalf of the men and women of the American Red Cross here in Virginia, we are so pleased to award these honorees for their heroic efforts in service to the Commonwealth,” said Jonathan McNamara, communications director of the American Red Cross Virginia Region. “Their efforts to help save lives are the perfect embodiment of the mission of the Red Cross and highlight why it is so important for all of us to be trained in lifesaving skills.”

The Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards program was originally conceived in 1911 and recognizes those who embody the spirit of Red Cross Training Services.

The awardees were recognized for wide ranging acts of service including, clearing airways, administering CPR, as well as administering first aid for gunshot wounds and other traumatic injuries.

VSP Richmond Division I

Trooper Kenneth S. Hammell, Jr.

Trooper Joseph P. Hylan

VSP Appomattox Division III

Special Agent R. Clay Overholt

Trooper Stephen J. Nicely, Jr.

VSP Wytheville Division IV

Trooper Robert F. Giles, Jr.

VSP Chesapeake Division V

First Sergeant Michael R. McCann

First Sergeant James Russo

Sergeant Michael A. Rossetti

Trooper Donald. T. Murphy

Trooper Matthew B. Pope

Trooper James H. Wheelhouse

VSP Fairfax Division VII

Sergeant Andre D. Jones

Trooper Patrick R. Brozena

Trooper Jacob D. Capra

Trooper Sung H. Cho

Trooper Bruce C. Damian

VSP Training Academy

Sergeant Patrick L. Green

VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Special Agent Shannon M. Pinto

Related

Comments