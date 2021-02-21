American Red Cross honors Virginia State Police personnel for lifesaving efforts
Eighteen Virginia State Police personnel have achieved American Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards for Professional Responders, one of the organization’s highest honors.
The Red Cross awards are presented to professional responders and healthcare professionals who have saved or sustained a life as a direct result of Red Cross training.
“Each of these dedicated members of Virginia State Police have not only upheld their pledge ‘to aid those in danger or distress,’ but they have also exemplified what it means to be part of an organization dedicated to the preservation of life,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “The pledge that each trooper takes when they start upon this life of service is not just a statement made in the moment; it is a way of life and the members of this organization proudly prove that day after day.”
“On behalf of the men and women of the American Red Cross here in Virginia, we are so pleased to award these honorees for their heroic efforts in service to the Commonwealth,” said Jonathan McNamara, communications director of the American Red Cross Virginia Region. “Their efforts to help save lives are the perfect embodiment of the mission of the Red Cross and highlight why it is so important for all of us to be trained in lifesaving skills.”
The Red Cross National Lifesaving Awards program was originally conceived in 1911 and recognizes those who embody the spirit of Red Cross Training Services.
The awardees were recognized for wide ranging acts of service including, clearing airways, administering CPR, as well as administering first aid for gunshot wounds and other traumatic injuries.
VSP Richmond Division I
- Trooper Kenneth S. Hammell, Jr.
- Trooper Joseph P. Hylan
VSP Appomattox Division III
- Special Agent R. Clay Overholt
- Trooper Stephen J. Nicely, Jr.
VSP Wytheville Division IV
- Trooper Robert F. Giles, Jr.
VSP Chesapeake Division V
- First Sergeant Michael R. McCann
- First Sergeant James Russo
- Sergeant Michael A. Rossetti
- Trooper Donald. T. Murphy
- Trooper Matthew B. Pope
- Trooper James H. Wheelhouse
VSP Fairfax Division VII
- Sergeant Andre D. Jones
- Trooper Patrick R. Brozena
- Trooper Jacob D. Capra
- Trooper Sung H. Cho
- Trooper Bruce C. Damian
VSP Training Academy
- Sergeant Patrick L. Green
VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation
- Special Agent Shannon M. Pinto