‘American Pickers’ filming episodes in Virginia in April

Published Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, 2:23 pm

Episodes of The History Channel television series “American Pickers” will be filmed in Virginia in April.

Producers for the hit show, which follows skilled pickers in the business as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, are looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. facebook: @GotAPick.

