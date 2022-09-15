Amazon’s Ten Largest Company Takeovers Together Worth Over $33B

Jastra Kranjec
Over the years, the tech giant Amazon has acquired or invested in more than a hundred companies, helping diversify its core revenue and moving deeper into several sectors. After the company announced it’s making a new push into health care with its $3.9bn worth acquisition of One Medical, the price tag of Amazon’s biggest company takeovers got even heavier.

According to data presented by Augusta Free Press , Amazon’s ten largest company takeovers are together worth more than a whopping $33bn.

Amazon Paid Over $26B to Buy Whole Foods, MGM, and One Medical, Three Largest Acquisitions to Date

In 2017, Amazon paid $13.7bn to purchase Whole Foods Market, remaining its largest acquisition to date. This company takeover was a move to expand Amazon’s online grocery business.

The Statista, CB Insights, and Amazon data show this deal was $5bn more expensive than the acquisition of MGM, the second-biggest Amazon company takeover to date. In May 2021, the eCommerce giant snapped up the US movie studio behind the James Bond franchise for $8.45bn. The deal opened up a library of hit movies and TV shows for Amazon and strengthened its Prime video streaming service.

In July this year, Amazon bought the US healthcare company One Medical in a deal valued at $3.9bn, the third-biggest acquisition to date. The deal expands Amazon’s reach into primary care as it also operates Amazon Care, which offers virtual care services and in-home care to employees and companies.

Statistics show three Amazon deals were worth over $26bn, or three times more than all the other acquisitions on the top ten list.

Amazon’s Revenue Up by 13% YoY, Market Cap Down by 25% YoY

Amazon’s biggest acquisitions have allowed It to become a marketplace for nearly everything, boosting its revenues and helping the company to reach its enormous size.

In Q2 2022, Amazon reported better than expected revenue of $121.2bn, 13% more than in the same quarter a year ago. Also, the company expects to post third-quarter revenue between $125bn and $130bn, showing growth between 13% and 17%.

Still, the company’s shares have dipped by 25% year-over-year, causing its market cap to plunge from $1.77trn to $1.31trn in the last twelve months.

Jastra is an editor, writer, and PR specialist with years of experience in news, research, and report writing. Over the years, she has worked in different fields of journalism and public relations, including politics, economy, crypto and financial markets.