Amazon’s Ten Largest Company Takeovers Together Worth Over $33B
Over the years, the tech giant Amazon has acquired or invested in more than a hundred companies, helping diversify its core revenue and moving deeper into several sectors. After the company announced it’s making a new push into health care with its $3.9bn worth acquisition of One Medical, the price tag of Amazon’s biggest company takeovers got even heavier.
According to data presented by Augusta Free Press , Amazon’s ten largest company takeovers are together worth more than a whopping $33bn.
Amazon Paid Over $26B to Buy Whole Foods, MGM, and One Medical, Three Largest Acquisitions to Date
In 2017, Amazon paid $13.7bn to purchase Whole Foods Market, remaining its largest acquisition to date. This company takeover was a move to expand Amazon’s online grocery business.
The Statista, CB Insights, and Amazon data show this deal was $5bn more expensive than the acquisition of MGM, the second-biggest Amazon company takeover to date. In May 2021, the eCommerce giant snapped up the US movie studio behind the James Bond franchise for $8.45bn. The deal opened up a library of hit movies and TV shows for Amazon and strengthened its Prime video streaming service.
In July this year, Amazon bought the US healthcare company One Medical in a deal valued at $3.9bn, the third-biggest acquisition to date. The deal expands Amazon’s reach into primary care as it also operates Amazon Care, which offers virtual care services and in-home care to employees and companies.
Statistics show three Amazon deals were worth over $26bn, or three times more than all the other acquisitions on the top ten list.
Amazon’s Revenue Up by 13% YoY, Market Cap Down by 25% YoY
Amazon’s biggest acquisitions have allowed It to become a marketplace for nearly everything, boosting its revenues and helping the company to reach its enormous size.
In Q2 2022, Amazon reported better than expected revenue of $121.2bn, 13% more than in the same quarter a year ago. Also, the company expects to post third-quarter revenue between $125bn and $130bn, showing growth between 13% and 17%.
Still, the company’s shares have dipped by 25% year-over-year, causing its market cap to plunge from $1.77trn to $1.31trn in the last twelve months.